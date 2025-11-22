Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Vows Justice for Amaravati Farmers in Six Months

Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister announces plans to resolve land pooling issues for the Amaravati capital in six months. With ongoing registration of returnable plots and a strategic committee in place, the government emphasizes justice for farmers, addressing past policy effects and impending infrastructure projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Municipal Minister, P Narayana, has pledged that all issues facing farmers in the Amaravati region will be addressed within six months. This commitment comes amid efforts to accelerate the registration of returnable plots for those who contributed land to the greenfield capital project.

The announcement followed a meeting of a three-member committee focused on farmers' concerns. With 54,000 acres pooled, the government aims to resolve outstanding issues and counteract any negative influences from previous policies. Only 719 farmers await returnable plots as part of the initiative involving a significant number of Dalits.

State officials, including Minister Chandra Sekhar, noted that infrastructure works such as roads and drainage are set to commence in January 2026. The committee meets biweekly to ensure farmers' concerns remain a priority, working towards agreements within a 90-day timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

