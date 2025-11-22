Brazil’s COP30: Crucial Talks on Climate Consensus

Brazil's COP30 climate summit entered a decisive phase on Saturday following marathon negotiations aimed at resolving a deadlock with the European Union. The EU's block on the proposed deal threatened to derail progress at the conference, which spotlighted international cooperation in the absence of the U.S.

The summit, involving nearly 200 nations, was extended beyond its scheduled end as negotiators strived for a consensus that remains elusive, largely due to the perceived imbalance cited by the EU. While most nations were ready to proceed, European resistance centered on shortcomings in the deal's efforts to curb emissions.

A draft of the final agreement includes a push to triple funding for developing countries by 2035, a move the EU might back if accompanied by stronger commitments to reduce greenhouse gases. Concurrently, opposition from the Arab Group stall details on shifting away from fossil fuels.

(With inputs from agencies.)