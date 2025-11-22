UN Climate Talks Near Conclusion Amid Disappointment Over Fossil Fuel Plans

As the United Nations climate talks in Belem draw to a close, attendees anticipate a disappointing outcome due to a lack of strong commitments to transition away from fossil fuels. The negotiations extended into overtime as participating nations grapple with critical issues.

Despite efforts to finalize a deal, some sticking points persist, particularly around the proposal of a comprehensive road map to reduce reliance on coal, oil, and gas. The deal, considered weak by several observers, was met with criticism from the European Union and other nations demanding tougher measures.

Key topics under discussion include the allocation of USD 300 billion in annual financial aid for the most vulnerable countries and the need for enhanced national emission reduction plans. With over 80 countries urging a significant pivot from fossil fuels, many environmental advocates remain unsatisfied with the progress made.

(With inputs from agencies.)