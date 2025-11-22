Sikkim Revolutionizes Tourist Permits with Digital Overhaul

Sikkim is set to digitize its tourist permit issuance process, a senior official announced on Saturday. This initiative aims to streamline access to high-altitude and border areas by replacing the current manual system.

The new digital platform, spearheaded by the Tourism Department, will allow travelers to apply for permits online, receiving QR-based permissions that expedite checks at security points. This system will synchronize data across various agencies, facilitating real-time verification and oversight.

Trial runs are already underway, and a broader rollout is anticipated soon. The move seeks to ease tourist flow while maintaining security and efficiency in sensitive zones, according to Tourism Department's Additional Chief Secretary CS Rao.

(With inputs from agencies.)