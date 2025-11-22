COP30's Climate Finance Breakthrough Amid Fossil Fuel Controversy

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil has made headway with a provisional agreement, aiming to accelerate climate action and bolster financial support, particularly for developing countries grappling with climate impacts. The deal, although a significant step, does not encompass a commitment to transition away from fossil fuels due to resistance from some nations.

A notable outcome of the negotiations was the consensus to triple financial aid for developing countries by 2035. This decision addresses a major demand from these nations, who face heightened vulnerabilities to climate changes such as severe weather events. Despite this progress, the absence of an agreement on fossil fuel reduction is a critical omission in the official accord.

The European Union, while accepting the proposal, expressed its preference for a more comprehensive approach, including unequivocal action on fossil fuels. The Brazilian presidency has promised a side text on this issue, indicating ongoing dialogues to achieve consensus. The tentative agreement's fate rests on preventing new objections from participating delegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)