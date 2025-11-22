Left Menu

Delhi Initiates GRAP Stage III as Air Quality Worsens

The Delhi government mandates 50% remote work for private offices as air pollution worsens, implementing GRAP Stage III restrictions. The air quality remains 'very poor,' with AQI at 370. Government actions include enforcement personnel, staggered timings, and public advisories as part of intensified pollution-control measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has directed private offices to limit on-site presence to 50% and allow the remaining staff to work remotely under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III, due to a significant deterioration in air quality.

The decision comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) observed the capital's air quality at 'very poor' levels for a ninth consecutive day, recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 370. Eleven monitoring sites reported conditions within the 'severe' range, prompting swift action from authorities.

Delhi's Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized the implementation of pollution-control measures with strict monitoring. Staggered office timings and active inspections aim to reduce emissions as part of an escalated effort to address the crisis. Citizens are urged to avoid any activities that may worsen air quality and report violations via the Green Delhi app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

