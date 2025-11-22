Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Push for Enhanced Safety Amidst Rising Wildlife Conflicts

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced increased support and compensation for victims of wildlife attacks. The state pledges to cover medical expenses and raised death compensations to Rs 10 lakh. Officials are tasked with improving security and awareness in vulnerable areas.

Expressing his concern over the rising human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Saturday that the state government will cover the full medical costs for those injured in attacks by leopards, bears, and other wild animals. This step comes amid escalating encounters between humans and wildlife.

The government has also increased compensation for families of those who lose their lives in such attacks to Rs 10 lakh. This decision was discussed during a high-level meeting with Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan and Principal Secretary of Forest RK Sudhanshu. The chief minister emphasized the importance of providing prompt and adequate medical care as a top governmental priority.

Additionally, Dhami called for no delays in treatment and demanded necessary resources be made available at once. He instructed officials to bolster security and awareness measures in affected regions. Earlier, during the inauguration of Wildlife Week on October 3, Dhami revealed the enhancement in compensation to address the victims of these tragic incidents.

