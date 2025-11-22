Left Menu

Leopard Sighting Sparks Safety Surge at Pune Airport

A leopard has been spotted twice in one day at Pune airport, leading to increased vigilance by authorities. The forest department has set up trap cages and camera traps to monitor and capture the leopard. Precautionary measures are advised to prevent the animal from entering operational zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:38 IST
Leopard Sighting Sparks Safety Surge at Pune Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune airport authorities intensified safety measures after a leopard was sighted twice on the premises in a single day, officials said.

The leopard was first seen at 5:30 am near Bay No. 9 and later at 7:40 pm near Taxi Link K4, prompting the forest department to take action.

Camera and trap installations are now in place, and officials are urging all safety measures be implemented without delay in this critical aviation area to ensure both public safety and operational security.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025