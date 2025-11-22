Leopard Sighting Sparks Safety Surge at Pune Airport
A leopard has been spotted twice in one day at Pune airport, leading to increased vigilance by authorities. The forest department has set up trap cages and camera traps to monitor and capture the leopard. Precautionary measures are advised to prevent the animal from entering operational zones.
Pune airport authorities intensified safety measures after a leopard was sighted twice on the premises in a single day, officials said.
The leopard was first seen at 5:30 am near Bay No. 9 and later at 7:40 pm near Taxi Link K4, prompting the forest department to take action.
Camera and trap installations are now in place, and officials are urging all safety measures be implemented without delay in this critical aviation area to ensure both public safety and operational security.
