Leopard Sighting Sparks Safety Surge at Pune Airport

Pune airport authorities intensified safety measures after a leopard was sighted twice on the premises in a single day, officials said.

The leopard was first seen at 5:30 am near Bay No. 9 and later at 7:40 pm near Taxi Link K4, prompting the forest department to take action.

Camera and trap installations are now in place, and officials are urging all safety measures be implemented without delay in this critical aviation area to ensure both public safety and operational security.