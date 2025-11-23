Private Climate Data Firms Thrive Amid U.S. Government Cutbacks
The reduction of U.S. government involvement in climate science is prompting a surge in business for private data firms. Additionally, Brazil's Embrapa has been permitted to research cannabis, which could advance its agricultural capabilities and pave the way for potential cultivation approval in the country.
The withdrawal of the U.S. government from climate science activities is creating opportunities for private data firms. Notably, Climate X, a London-based data analytics company, has stepped in to assist Savills Investment Management with risk assessments for properties valued at billions of euros.
This rise in demand highlights the increasing reliance on private sector solutions to address climate-related challenges. While government cutbacks present challenges, they simultaneously open doors for innovation and growth within the private sector.
Meanwhile, in Brazil, the nation's agricultural research agency, Embrapa, has received approval from Anvisa to pursue cannabis research. This move may usher in a new era for Brazil's agriculture industry, positioning it closer to sanctioning cannabis cultivation for diverse uses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
