Cyclone Fina Unleashes Havoc Leaving Thousands Powerless in Darwin

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thousands in Australia's Northern Territory faced power outages after Cyclone Fina made landfall, unleashing winds of up to 205 kph. The cyclone, though formidable, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Residents of Darwin, recalling the catastrophic Cyclone Tracy of 1974, faced property damage and submerged roads due to Fina. Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro expressed gratitude for the territory's preparedness despite 19,000 people losing electricity.

As Darwin International Airport works to resume operations, officials urge caution around downed power lines. This weather event underscores the region's vulnerability to severe tropical storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)