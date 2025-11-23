Cyclone Fina Unleashes Havoc Leaving Thousands Powerless in Darwin
Cyclone Fina, a severe tropical storm, struck Australia's Northern Territory, leaving thousands in Darwin without power and causing significant property damage, though miraculously, no injuries were reported. Authorities are working to restore power and assess damage, reminiscent of the devastating Cyclone Tracy from 1974.
SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thousands in Australia's Northern Territory faced power outages after Cyclone Fina made landfall, unleashing winds of up to 205 kph. The cyclone, though formidable, fortunately resulted in no injuries.
Residents of Darwin, recalling the catastrophic Cyclone Tracy of 1974, faced property damage and submerged roads due to Fina. Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro expressed gratitude for the territory's preparedness despite 19,000 people losing electricity.
As Darwin International Airport works to resume operations, officials urge caution around downed power lines. This weather event underscores the region's vulnerability to severe tropical storms.
