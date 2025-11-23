Left Menu

Cyclone Fina Unleashes Havoc Leaving Thousands Powerless in Darwin

Cyclone Fina, a severe tropical storm, struck Australia's Northern Territory, leaving thousands in Darwin without power and causing significant property damage, though miraculously, no injuries were reported. Authorities are working to restore power and assess damage, reminiscent of the devastating Cyclone Tracy from 1974.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 09:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 09:26 IST
Cyclone Fina Unleashes Havoc Leaving Thousands Powerless in Darwin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SYDNEY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Thousands in Australia's Northern Territory faced power outages after Cyclone Fina made landfall, unleashing winds of up to 205 kph. The cyclone, though formidable, fortunately resulted in no injuries.

Residents of Darwin, recalling the catastrophic Cyclone Tracy of 1974, faced property damage and submerged roads due to Fina. Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro expressed gratitude for the territory's preparedness despite 19,000 people losing electricity.

As Darwin International Airport works to resume operations, officials urge caution around downed power lines. This weather event underscores the region's vulnerability to severe tropical storms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

Chilli Chaos: Protesters Use Pepper Spray at India Gate Demonstration

 India
2
Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

Reddy Slams Naidu for Alleged Neglect of Farmers Amidst Crop Price Collapse

 India
3
India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup Opener

India's Narrow Victory: Raheel's Striking Goal Overpowers Korea in Sultan Az...

 Malaysia
4
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025