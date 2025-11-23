Devastating Floods and Landslides Ravage Central Vietnam

An alarming wave of floods and landslides left at least 90 people dead in central Vietnam, according to state media reports. The calamities, attributed to heavy rainfall, have triggered widespread destruction.

Major transportation routes in Vietnam's Central Highlands faced multiple landslides, inundating railway lines and roads and stranding thousands in the affected areas. Known for its vulnerability to flooding, Vietnam has nearly half of its population residing in high-risk zones.

Scientists caution that climate change is exacerbating the strength and frequency of such natural disasters across Southeast Asia, fueling intense storms and rainfall. This has led to increasingly destructive and frequent floods and landslides.

