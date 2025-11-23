Left Menu

U.S. Proposals for Peace: Ukrainian Interests at the Forefront

The U.S. has put forth proposals aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which include vital elements aligning with Ukrainian national interests. President Zelenskiy emphasized that ongoing discussions with EU and U.S. teams in Geneva are crucial for achieving an effective resolution to the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 19:36 IST
U.S. Proposals for Peace: Ukrainian Interests at the Forefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The United States has introduced a series of proposals designed to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, integrating crucial elements that echo Ukrainian perspectives and national interests, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed on Sunday.

Zelenskiy provided insights into early reports from Ukrainian delegation members following their initial discussions with European Union and U.S. representatives in Geneva. These talks are pivotal to shaping the framework of the peace initiatives.

The Ukrainian President assured that substantial efforts are underway to ensure these elements are effective. The ultimate objective remains to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict, addressing the urgent cry for peace and cessation of bloodshed from the Ukrainian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

 United Kingdom
2
Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

 Global
3
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

 India
4
High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tension

High-Stakes Diplomacy: US, Ukraine & Europe Navigate Peace Talks Amid Tensio...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025