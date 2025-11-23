The United States has introduced a series of proposals designed to bring an end to the ongoing war in Ukraine, integrating crucial elements that echo Ukrainian perspectives and national interests, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed on Sunday.

Zelenskiy provided insights into early reports from Ukrainian delegation members following their initial discussions with European Union and U.S. representatives in Geneva. These talks are pivotal to shaping the framework of the peace initiatives.

The Ukrainian President assured that substantial efforts are underway to ensure these elements are effective. The ultimate objective remains to achieve a lasting resolution to the conflict, addressing the urgent cry for peace and cessation of bloodshed from the Ukrainian populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)