Cyclone Alert: Odisha on High Alert

A potential cyclonic storm brewing over the southeast Bay of Bengal has put Odisha on high alert. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca is likely to intensify in the next 48 hours, prompting possible rainfalls in Odisha's coastal regions between November 25 and 27.

Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari briefed reporters on the state's readiness to tackle any challenges posed by the impending weather system. 'We have made advance preparedness and additional measures so that the government machinery can easily tackle the system, even in case of further intensification,' stated Pujari, emphasizing the significance of advanced planning.

The system, currently around 1,000 kilometers from the mainland, has kept authorities vigilant, awaiting clearer information on its route and potential impacts by November 24. Meanwhile, coastal districts are braced for any eventualities in the coming days.

