Released from Captivity: Kidnapped Churchgoers Walk Free

Thirty-eight individuals kidnapped from a church in Nigeria's Kwara state have been released. The incident at the Christ Apostolic Church saw two killed during the attack. The gunmen vanished into the forest after the kidnapping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 23-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 22:32 IST
In a recent development, thirty-eight people who were abducted from a church service in Nigeria's Kwara state have been safely released. The governor announced the liberation on Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded last Tuesday when gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church, claiming the lives of two people and kidnapping dozens before disappearing into the dense forest.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the central region, prompting calls for increased protection and intervention by state authorities.

