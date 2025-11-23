Released from Captivity: Kidnapped Churchgoers Walk Free

In a recent development, thirty-eight people who were abducted from a church service in Nigeria's Kwara state have been safely released. The governor announced the liberation on Sunday.

The tragic event unfolded last Tuesday when gunmen stormed the Christ Apostolic Church, claiming the lives of two people and kidnapping dozens before disappearing into the dense forest.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges facing Nigeria, particularly in the central region, prompting calls for increased protection and intervention by state authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)