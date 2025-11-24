Great Zoo Escape: Jackals on the Loose at National Zoological Park

In a surprising turn of events, two jackals that escaped from their enclosure at the National Zoological Park have been safely recaptured, officials reported on Monday.

A thorough search operation is ongoing as zoo staff work tirelessly to find the remaining one or two jackals believed to be wandering the forested areas around the enclosures. Zoo Director Sanjeet Singh informed PTI that the search involves continuous monitoring of CCTV footage and the deployment of trap cages alongside specialized tracking teams.

No jackals have been sighted in visitor areas so far, according to the zoo director, and precautionary containment measures remain intact. The jackals, reportedly missing since Saturday morning, prompted a significant search effort. An inquiry has been launched to investigate the incident, amid speculations of the animals exploiting a gap in the fencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)