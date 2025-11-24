Race Against Time: Saving the Prehistoric Cuban Gar

In the heart of Zapata Swamp, scientists are battling the clock to save the manjuari, a fish believed to be a living link to the age of dinosaurs. The Cuban gar is teetering on the brink of extinction, prompting an urgent restoration effort led by local experts.

This swamp, the largest of its kind in the Caribbean, is infested with mosquitoes, yet it has become the critical battleground for preserving the manjuari. The project's team remains undeterred, demonstrating a humble but dedicated resolve to ensure the species' survival.

As climate change and habitat loss threaten biodiversity across the globe, the race in Cuba highlights a crucial conservation fight. Success here could inspire similar preservation initiatives worldwide, underscoring the importance of localized scientific efforts in the face of global environmental challenges.

