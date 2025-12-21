Left Menu

Massive San Francisco Power Outage: Swift Restoration Efforts Underway

A large power outage in San Francisco affected around 130,000 residents, with 110,000 customers' power restored swiftly. PG&E crews continue to work on restoring service to the remainder. No injuries were reported, and residents were advised on safety measures. Tesla's robotaxis remained operational amid the blackout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 22:05 IST
Massive San Francisco Power Outage: Swift Restoration Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A major power outage disrupted life for approximately 130,000 San Francisco residents on Saturday, according to the city's emergency management department and Pacific Gas and Electric Company. This event affected nearly one-sixth of San Francisco's population, besides causing significant traffic issues and business closures.

By Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m., crews had restored power to around 110,000 customers. Although 21,000 residents remained without service, PG&E assured there were no injuries to the public or their workers. Authorities urged residents to handle traffic signals cautiously and minimize non-essential travel.

Despite the widespread disruption, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company's robotaxis were unaffected by the electrical challenges. The incident underscored the importance of emergency preparedness and infrastructure resilience in urban areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

