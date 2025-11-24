Revisiting The Ice Age: 'Prehistoric Planet' Returns to Apple TV+

'Prehistoric Planet' is back with its third series, airing on Wednesday, and focusing on the Ice Age. This time, audiences will witness woolly mammoths and diprotodons, among other intriguing creatures, as the show transports viewers back millions of years after the dinosaur extinction.

The five-part series, narrated by Tom Hiddleston, is presented using cutting-edge scientific knowledge and breathtaking visual effects. Its creators, including executive producer Mike Gunton and scientific consultant Darren Naish, have worked to ensure these prehistoric animals are portrayed with authenticity, offering audiences both familiar and novel insights.

The show not only captures the drama of the Ice Age but also leverages advances in climate science to inform its depiction of these animals. By making comparisons with filming techniques used in real wildlife documentaries, the producers emphasize authenticity and emotional engagement, while correcting common misconceptions about the Ice Age environment.

