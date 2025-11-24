Left Menu

Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta praised the progress of Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport’s new terminal, highlighting its modern, sustainable technologies. The terminal integrates geothermal systems, solar power, and eco-friendly design, reflecting Ladakh's cultural identity. Completion is targeted for April-May, aligning with Ladakh’s carbon-neutral vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:37 IST
Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta inspected Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport's new terminal, assessing its progress and the integration of sustainable technologies.

Impressed by the project's innovation, Gupta highlighted the geothermal temperature-regulation system, solar integration, and eco-sensitive architecture, emphasizing how it enhances passenger capacity and promotes Ladakh's cultural identity.

Completing by April-May, this project aligns with Ladakh's carbon-neutral goal, demonstrating a commitment to high-quality infrastructure and environmental stewardship, according to Project Director A Umashankar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

