Ladakh's Airport Innovation: Blending Green Tech with Cultural Heritage

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta inspected Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport's new terminal, assessing its progress and the integration of sustainable technologies.

Impressed by the project's innovation, Gupta highlighted the geothermal temperature-regulation system, solar integration, and eco-sensitive architecture, emphasizing how it enhances passenger capacity and promotes Ladakh's cultural identity.

Completing by April-May, this project aligns with Ladakh's carbon-neutral goal, demonstrating a commitment to high-quality infrastructure and environmental stewardship, according to Project Director A Umashankar.

