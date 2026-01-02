Left Menu

Controversy Over Bannerghatta National Park's Shrinking Eco-Sensitive Zone

A Supreme Court-appointed committee member visited Bannerghatta National Park to assess concerns over reduced Eco-Sensitive Zone around it. The reduction, argued against in a petition, allegedly endangers wildlife corridors. The committee will compile data for a report to be submitted to the court for further action.

Updated: 02-01-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 21:12 IST
A member of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), appointed by the Supreme Court, visited Bannerghatta National Park on Friday. This visit was in response to a petition challenging the reduction of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around the protected area.

The CEC member, Chandra Prakash Goyal, engaged with forest department officials to evaluate the ecological ramifications of the new ESZ notification. According to the petition, filed by K Belliappa and others, reducing the ESZ could endanger wildlife corridors, affecting species like elephants in particular.

The committee is expected to present its findings in a report to the Supreme Court before the case's hearing on January 7. The report will address whether developments like resorts have occurred under the new notification and tackle land acquisition concerns raised by local farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

