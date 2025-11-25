Left Menu

Volcanic Ash Cloud Reroutes Flights: Hayli Gubbi Eruption Impact

Ash clouds from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption drift towards China, affecting India earlier. IMD forecasts reveal ash over several Indian states, disrupting flights. The plume, reaching 45,000 ft, spread from Ethiopia across the Arabian Peninsula. The IMD closely monitored the situation, issuing warnings and advisories for affected airspace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 09:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ash clouds from the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia have stirred up disruptions in the skies over parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these clouds are expected to have moved towards China by 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

The volcanic ash, which emerged from the shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, soared to altitudes of 45,000 feet and journeyed eastward, touching regions from the Red Sea to the Indian subcontinent. This ash prompted the IMD to predict its spread over areas including Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

The IMD, ensuring constant surveillance, partnered with various agencies and disseminated advisories to reroute flights around affected airspace. This proactive measure serves to mitigate potential delays and stabilize airline operations in the impacted zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

