Volcanic Ash Cloud Reroutes Flights: Hayli Gubbi Eruption Impact

The ash clouds from the Hayli Gubbi volcano eruption in Ethiopia have stirred up disruptions in the skies over parts of India. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these clouds are expected to have moved towards China by 7:30 pm on Tuesday.

The volcanic ash, which emerged from the shield volcano in Ethiopia's Afar region, soared to altitudes of 45,000 feet and journeyed eastward, touching regions from the Red Sea to the Indian subcontinent. This ash prompted the IMD to predict its spread over areas including Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana.

The IMD, ensuring constant surveillance, partnered with various agencies and disseminated advisories to reroute flights around affected airspace. This proactive measure serves to mitigate potential delays and stabilize airline operations in the impacted zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)