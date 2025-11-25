Left Menu

India's Myval THV Series vs. Global Giants: Landmark Trial Results Announced

Meril Life Sciences has announced results from the LANDMARK Randomized Controlled Trial at the PCR London Valves 2025, comparing India's Myval THV series with established THV platforms like those of Edwards Lifesciences and Medtronic. The results position India as a key player in global cardiovascular innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vapi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:07 IST
In a significant development for Indian MedTech, Meril Life Sciences has released the one-year outcomes of the LANDMARK Randomized Controlled Trial at the PCR London Valves 2025 conference, a leading global event on structural heart interventions.

The trial is a pivotal moment for the homegrown Myval THV series, which was assessed alongside international transcatheter valve platforms from industry giants like Edwards Lifesciences and Medtronic. The study shows comparable clinical efficacy among the THV systems, indicating India's growing prowess in cardiovascular innovation.

Across major endpoints, the Myval THV series showed performance parity with established platforms, supporting India's capability to produce advanced cardiac solutions. These findings highlight a shift in the global perception of Indian medical devices as not only meeting but advancing global standards in niche segments like structural heart therapy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

