Left Menu

Stranded Amidst the Deluge: Thailand Battles Catastrophic Floods

Thailand faces severe flooding in its southern regions due to incessant rains, affecting millions and causing significant disruptions. The government is deploying an aircraft carrier with relief provisions, while evacuation and rescue operations are underway in nine Thai provinces and Malaysian states. The floods threaten the nation's rubber industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:05 IST
Stranded Amidst the Deluge: Thailand Battles Catastrophic Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thailand is gearing up to deploy an aircraft carrier loaded with relief supplies and medical teams to its southern regions, currently grappling with their worst flooding in years. The deluge has resulted in 13 casualties and severely impacted rescue and evacuation efforts.

Floodwaters reaching 2 meters in height have ravaged nine provinces in Thailand and extended across eight states in neighboring Malaysia, areas that were severely affected by last year's monsoon floods. The Thai navy has announced plans to dispatch a flotilla of 14 boats, along with the Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier, equipped with helicopters, doctors, and field kitchens capable of providing 3,000 meals daily.

In Hat Yai, one of the hardest-hit cities, evacuation orders have been issued following days of relentless rain. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul labeled the situation as the worst flooding in 15 years. Hundreds of thousands are seeking assistance as the floodwaters continue to rise, posing significant challenges to the region's infrastructure and economy.

TRENDING

1
Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Hoya Species in Biodiversity Breakthrough

Arunachal Pradesh Unveils New Hoya Species in Biodiversity Breakthrough

 India
2
Aeronero's Triumph at NEXTLEAP 2025: Transforming Water Resilience in Asia-Pacific

Aeronero's Triumph at NEXTLEAP 2025: Transforming Water Resilience in Asia-P...

 United States
3
Historic Ayodhya: PM Modi and RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

Historic Ayodhya: PM Modi and RSS Chief Hoist Saffron Flag at Ram Temple

 India
4
Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

Luxury Second Homes: The New Investment Frontier

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025