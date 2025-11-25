Stranded Amidst the Deluge: Thailand Battles Catastrophic Floods
Thailand faces severe flooding in its southern regions due to incessant rains, affecting millions and causing significant disruptions. The government is deploying an aircraft carrier with relief provisions, while evacuation and rescue operations are underway in nine Thai provinces and Malaysian states. The floods threaten the nation's rubber industry.
Thailand is gearing up to deploy an aircraft carrier loaded with relief supplies and medical teams to its southern regions, currently grappling with their worst flooding in years. The deluge has resulted in 13 casualties and severely impacted rescue and evacuation efforts.
Floodwaters reaching 2 meters in height have ravaged nine provinces in Thailand and extended across eight states in neighboring Malaysia, areas that were severely affected by last year's monsoon floods. The Thai navy has announced plans to dispatch a flotilla of 14 boats, along with the Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier, equipped with helicopters, doctors, and field kitchens capable of providing 3,000 meals daily.
In Hat Yai, one of the hardest-hit cities, evacuation orders have been issued following days of relentless rain. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul labeled the situation as the worst flooding in 15 years. Hundreds of thousands are seeking assistance as the floodwaters continue to rise, posing significant challenges to the region's infrastructure and economy.
