Mountains Heating Up: Climate Change at Surging Altitudes

In an unsettling development, warming in mountain regions such as the Himalayas is occurring 50% faster than the global average since 1950, according to a new study. Published in Nature Reviews Earth and Environment, the study reveals significant implications for over a billion people relying on these regions.

Researchers from the University of Portsmouth and other international institutions discovered that these high-altitude areas are experiencing notable environmental changes. Enhanced warming, drying, and snowmelt were observed for the period between 1980 to 2020, presenting growing risks for water supplies globally.

Lead researcher Nick Pepin emphasized the urgency, noting rapid snow and ice loss leading to more extreme weather events and potential shifts in ecosystems. As temperatures rise, flora and fauna migrate upward, risking extinction without suitable habitats. This underscores the urgency for global awareness and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)