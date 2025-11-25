Left Menu

Mumbai Climate Week: Igniting Global Solutions from India

Mumbai Climate Week, a pioneering platform for global climate action, will be held in February 2026. It aims to accelerate climate innovations, with initiatives like the Climate Innovation Challenge facilitating breakthrough solutions for India and the Global South. The event, led by Project Mumbai, promises expansive climate leadership and actionable solutions.

Mumbai Climate Week, India's first global platform dedicated to climate action and solutions, is scheduled for February 2026. Announced last Friday, the Climate Innovation Challenge aims to accelerate novel innovations scalable across India and the Global South. MCW is a collaborative initiative by Project Mumbai, partnered with the Maharashtra government.

The event, to be held at the Jio World Convention Centre, will gather international climate leaders to share solutions through dialogue, featuring innovators, students, and philanthropies. With the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi invited to inaugurate the event, the MCW Innovation Challenge, spearheaded by the National Stock Exchange of India, will focus on mitigation, adaptation, and resilience.

Mumbai Climate Week stands as a testament to India's leadership in climate action. By engaging diverse organizations, such as the Government of Maharashtra and other global entities, and promoting community participation, MCW highlights India's efforts in pioneering climate initiatives while pursuing a sustainable future.

