Thailand's Military Confronts Historic Flood Crisis

On Tuesday, Thailand tasked its military with combating a severe flood crisis that has crippled the country's southern regions. Heavy rains have worsened the situation, which is regarded as among the worst flooding in years, claiming 13 lives and affecting nine provinces.

In response, a Thai C-130 cargo plane delivered essential supplies, while naval operations involving an aircraft carrier aim to provide medical aid and food. Military efforts have focused on Hat Yai, utilizing boats, trucks, and jet skis for critical evacuations.

Neighboring Malaysia also struggles with floods, relocating over 19,000 people to evacuation centers. As key industries and infrastructure buckle under the deluge, the region faces significant long-term repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)