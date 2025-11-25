Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Chlorine Gas Leak Claims One Life in Maharashtra

A chlorine gas leak from an expired cylinder in Vasai, Maharashtra, resulted in one fatality and ten hospitalizations. The incident involved fire brigade personnel among the affected. Prompt response from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation helped contain the situation by submerging the cylinder in a pond.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 25-11-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 21:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A chlorine gas leak from an expired cylinder claimed one life and led to the hospitalization of ten individuals, including five fire brigade personnel, in Vasai, Maharashtra's Palghar district, on Tuesday. The tragic event unfolded near a crematorium in the Sun City area around 3:30 PM.

According to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the district's disaster management cell, the leak was promptly addressed after a team from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation's fire department arrived on the scene. The team took swift action to contain the situation.

Despite their efforts, one person, Dev Kantilal Pardiwal, succumbed to the gas exposure. Others, including fire officer Vijay Rane and drivers Sachin More and Pramod Patil, along with firemen Kalpesh Patil and Kunal Patil, were admitted to a local hospital with health complaints. Remaining fire department personnel managed to control the leak by continuously spraying water and ultimately submerging the cylinder in a nearby pond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

