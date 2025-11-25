Russia Successfully Launches Military Satellites via Angara-1.2

On Tuesday, Russia successfully launched a group of undisclosed military satellites using an Angara-1.2 light launch vehicle. The event took place at the Plesetsk Cosmodrome, the world's northernmost spaceport located in the Arkhangelsk region.

The launch occurred at 4:42 pm Moscow time and was reported by the state-run TASS news agency, citing a statement from the defence ministry. Details regarding the number or specific functions of the satellites have not been disclosed, only noting that the mission serves the interests of the defence ministry.

This launch underscores the importance of the Angara family of rockets, which represent Russia's latest generation of modular launch vehicles designed to eventually replace the older Soviet-era systems.