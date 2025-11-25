Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Air Travel Across Asia

Ash plumes from an unprecedented volcanic eruption in Ethiopia have disrupted air travel in Asia. The Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday, sending ash to an altitude of 14 km, impacting India, Pakistan, and other regions.

Air India and Akasa Air were among those forced to cancel flights as precautionary measures. The India Meteorological Department expected clearer skies by 1400 GMT on Tuesday, with airlines instructed to perform checks on affected aircraft.

The eruption highlights Ethiopia's geological volatility, with around 50 active volcanoes, as noted by experts from Addis Ababa University. Air travel precautions have been in place to ensure passenger safety.

