Left Menu

Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Air Travel Across Asia

A volcanic eruption of the Hayli Gubbi in Ethiopia's Afar region covered parts of Pakistan and India with ash, leading airlines such as Air India and Akasa Air to cancel flights. The ash clouds were spotted moving towards China, prompting precautionary measures by aviation authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 22:48 IST
Volcanic Eruption Disrupts Air Travel Across Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ash plumes from an unprecedented volcanic eruption in Ethiopia have disrupted air travel in Asia. The Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday, sending ash to an altitude of 14 km, impacting India, Pakistan, and other regions.

Air India and Akasa Air were among those forced to cancel flights as precautionary measures. The India Meteorological Department expected clearer skies by 1400 GMT on Tuesday, with airlines instructed to perform checks on affected aircraft.

The eruption highlights Ethiopia's geological volatility, with around 50 active volcanoes, as noted by experts from Addis Ababa University. Air travel precautions have been in place to ensure passenger safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

Operation Kalnemi: Crackdown on Bangladeshi Nationals in Dehradun

 India
2
Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

Argentina's Economic Surge Surprises Analysts

 Global
3
Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

Zelenskiy Champions Inclusive Security Talks for Ukraine Peace Plan

 Global
4
FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

FBI Probes Democratic Lawmakers Over Video on Military Orders

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025