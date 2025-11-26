Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over Proposed Goa Tiger Reserve

The Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, plans to make a decision on the proposed Goa Tiger Reserve after reviewing the Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee report. The report recommends including Netravali and Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuaries in the reserve's first phase but excludes more populated areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:59 IST
Debate Heats Up Over Proposed Goa Tiger Reserve
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, announced that a decision regarding the proposed Goa Tiger Reserve would be made following a careful review of the recommendations by the Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The CEC's report suggests the inclusion of Netravali and Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuaries in the initial phase of the tiger reserve, given their proximity to Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve and minimal household populations.

With more densely populated areas like Bhagwan Mahavir and Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuaries omitted from the first phase, Sawant emphasizes the importance of evaluating the report before forming a stance.

TRENDING

1
In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spheres like electoral, social, judicial, financial: VP Radhakrishnan.

In globally changing scenario, we must be ready for reforms in various spher...

 India
2
Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

Voices Against Violence: Mexican Women's March for Change

 Global
3
South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

South Africa Inches Closer to Victory Against India in Guwahati

 Global
4
President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine languages.

President Droupadi Murmu releases digital version of Constitution in nine la...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025