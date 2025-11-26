Debate Heats Up Over Proposed Goa Tiger Reserve

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant, announced that a decision regarding the proposed Goa Tiger Reserve would be made following a careful review of the recommendations by the Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee (CEC).

The CEC's report suggests the inclusion of Netravali and Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuaries in the initial phase of the tiger reserve, given their proximity to Karnataka's Kali Tiger Reserve and minimal household populations.

With more densely populated areas like Bhagwan Mahavir and Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuaries omitted from the first phase, Sawant emphasizes the importance of evaluating the report before forming a stance.