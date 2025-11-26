Greensand Future: Europe's First Offshore CO2 Storage Solution

On the horizon of Europe's rugged North Sea, the remote Nini oil field emerges, not as a dot of fossil fuel extraction, but as a beacon of hope for climate change mitigation.

In a groundbreaking move, chemical giant INEOS is repurposing this field to store carbon dioxide beneath the seabed, aiming to inject liquefied CO2 into depleted oil reservoirs.

This initiative, known as Greensand Future, is set to revolutionize European Union's approach to carbon capture, despite criticism from environmentalists who worry it could delay genuine emission reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)