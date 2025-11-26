Inferno Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise Complex

A raging inferno trapped people in a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday. Reports indicated that the fire sent flames and thick smoke soaring into the sky.

Police officials confirmed eight people sustained injuries, with three victims found unconscious. Some reportedly suffered serious burns.

The fire, which spread via bamboo scaffolding, was elevated to a No. 4 alarm, denoting significant severity. Firefighters employed ladder trucks to douse the flames while police received numerous calls regarding individuals trapped in the affected buildings.

(With inputs from agencies.)