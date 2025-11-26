Inferno Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise Complex
A massive fire trapped residents in a Hong Kong high-rise in the Tai Po district, causing serious injuries. The blaze spread via bamboo scaffolding surrounding the building, prompting a major emergency response. Firefighters battled the intense flames, and several injuries were reported, including unconscious victims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 26-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 15:24 IST
A raging inferno trapped people in a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on Wednesday. Reports indicated that the fire sent flames and thick smoke soaring into the sky.
Police officials confirmed eight people sustained injuries, with three victims found unconscious. Some reportedly suffered serious burns.
The fire, which spread via bamboo scaffolding, was elevated to a No. 4 alarm, denoting significant severity. Firefighters employed ladder trucks to douse the flames while police received numerous calls regarding individuals trapped in the affected buildings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
