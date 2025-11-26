Tragic Blaze in Hong Kong: Firefighter Among Victims

A devastating fire erupted in a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong on Wednesday, leading to a tragic loss of life and a frantic rescue operation. Authorities confirmed four fatalities, and multiple individuals were trapped as the fire engulfed the building.

The inferno, which started in the mid-afternoon, spread rapidly by climbing up bamboo scaffolding that enveloped the complex. Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze, equipped with ladder trucks to shoot streams of water onto the relentless fire.

Tai Po, a suburban area in the New Territories, witnessed a disaster as the government faced new scrutiny over the use of bamboo scaffolding, a common yet controversial construction method. The government had previously cited safety concerns and intended to phase it out for future public projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)