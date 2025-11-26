Left Menu

Thailand's Epic Rescue Mission Amidst Historic Floods

Severe flooding has affected southern Thailand, leading to the evacuation of thousands as well as significant fatalities. With hospitals inundated and many stranded, the Thai military has initiated airlifts and relief efforts as the crisis, driven by extreme weather, extends to neighboring countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:53 IST
Thailand's Epic Rescue Mission Amidst Historic Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic response to one of the region's worst flooding episodes in years, Thailand airlifted patients and sent critical supplies, including oxygen tanks, into the submerged southern city of Hat Yai on Wednesday. At least 33 people have died as a result of the floods, which have affected nine Thai provinces and surrounding states in Malaysia.

The relentless rains, which began last week, unleashed record levels of precipitation on Hat Yai. The storm caused hospitals to flood and stranded thousands on rooftops, necessitating urgent military interventions. Boats, helicopters, and even an aircraft carrier have been deployed as part of the Thai military's substantial response to the crisis.

Social media has seen desperate calls for help, with around 77,000 appeals received. While the Thai government and military race against time to deliver aid, the weather system has moved towards Indonesia, evolving into a tropical cyclone and highlighting the increasing extremity of weather events due to global warming.

TRENDING

1
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

 India
2
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining...

 India
3
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

 India
4
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025