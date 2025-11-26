Thailand's Epic Rescue Mission Amidst Historic Floods

In a dramatic response to one of the region's worst flooding episodes in years, Thailand airlifted patients and sent critical supplies, including oxygen tanks, into the submerged southern city of Hat Yai on Wednesday. At least 33 people have died as a result of the floods, which have affected nine Thai provinces and surrounding states in Malaysia.

The relentless rains, which began last week, unleashed record levels of precipitation on Hat Yai. The storm caused hospitals to flood and stranded thousands on rooftops, necessitating urgent military interventions. Boats, helicopters, and even an aircraft carrier have been deployed as part of the Thai military's substantial response to the crisis.

Social media has seen desperate calls for help, with around 77,000 appeals received. While the Thai government and military race against time to deliver aid, the weather system has moved towards Indonesia, evolving into a tropical cyclone and highlighting the increasing extremity of weather events due to global warming.