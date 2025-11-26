Left Menu

Devastating Floods Ravage Thailand and Malaysia

Severe floods have affected Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia, with 33 deaths in Thailand alone. The Thai military is conducting large-scale relief operations using boats and helicopters. The floods affected nearly one million homes and over 2.7 million people, prompting calls for public assistance and equipment.

26-11-2025
Thailand has mobilized significant resources to airlift patients and deliver essential supplies, like oxygen tanks, to a flood-stricken southern city. As the grim death toll rises to 33, the devastating floods, described as some of the worst in years, have ravaged nine Thai provinces and eight Malaysian states, forcing mass evacuations of nearly 50,000 people.

Indonesia also grapples with similar challenges, with estimates of up to 13 deaths following recent floods and landslides. Last week, Hat Yai, Thailand's major commercial hub, was hit with torrential rains totaling 335 mm—unprecedented in 300 years—severely flooding hospitals and leaving thousands on rooftops.

The Thai military's extensive support includes deploying boats, helicopters, and even its only aircraft carrier to aid in evacuations and supply deliveries. Extreme weather events, likely intensified by global warming, highlight the urgent need for coordinated climate adaptation strategies.

