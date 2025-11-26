CAG to Launch Comprehensive Audit for Improved Urban Living
CAG Sanjay Murthy announced a targeted audit across 101 cities focusing on aspects of urban living such as housing and water supply. This initiative, part of the annual audit plan starting in 2026-27, aims to assess urban infrastructure and service provision. The CoEFA was launched to enhance financial audit capabilities.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, declared on Wednesday that a focused audit would be undertaken across 101 cities to assess the ease of living in areas including housing and water supply. This comprehensive evaluation will begin with the 2026-27 audit plan and extend over the following three to four years.
Speaking at the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA), Murthy emphasized that these audits would comprise short studies to ensure equitable progress evaluations by cities in infrastructure and service provision. The audits will be supplemented by advanced digital tools and collaborations.
To enhance its auditing capabilities, the CAG is leveraging partnerships with institutions like IIT Madras to train officers in AI, data analytics, and other crucial technologies. The CoEFA aims to integrate digital innovations with human expertise to deliver world-class audit research and analytical insights.
