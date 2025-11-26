Left Menu

CAG to Launch Comprehensive Audit for Improved Urban Living

CAG Sanjay Murthy announced a targeted audit across 101 cities focusing on aspects of urban living such as housing and water supply. This initiative, part of the annual audit plan starting in 2026-27, aims to assess urban infrastructure and service provision. The CoEFA was launched to enhance financial audit capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 19:21 IST
CAG to Launch Comprehensive Audit for Improved Urban Living
audit
  • Country:
  • India

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, K Sanjay Murthy, declared on Wednesday that a focused audit would be undertaken across 101 cities to assess the ease of living in areas including housing and water supply. This comprehensive evaluation will begin with the 2026-27 audit plan and extend over the following three to four years.

Speaking at the launch of the Centre of Excellence for Financial Audit (CoEFA), Murthy emphasized that these audits would comprise short studies to ensure equitable progress evaluations by cities in infrastructure and service provision. The audits will be supplemented by advanced digital tools and collaborations.

To enhance its auditing capabilities, the CAG is leveraging partnerships with institutions like IIT Madras to train officers in AI, data analytics, and other crucial technologies. The CoEFA aims to integrate digital innovations with human expertise to deliver world-class audit research and analytical insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

 India
2
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining...

 India
3
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

 India
4
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025