Tragedy at Gir Forest: Toddler Killed by Lioness

A two-year-old girl was tragically killed by a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. The incident occurred near the Gir National Park. The lioness entered a private residence, taking the child into the forest. Authorities later captured the animal and found the child's remains.

Girsomnath | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:03 IST
A young child, just two years old, has been killed by a lioness in an incident that has shaken Gir Gadhada taluka in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district. The attack took place near the renowned Gir National Park, the sole habitat of the Asiatic lion, on Wednesday morning.

According to B B Vala, Range Forest Officer, the child was playing in her home verandah when the unexpected attack happened. Witnesses state that the lioness swiftly appeared from the forest, seized the child, and retreated nearly one kilometer into the jungle. Despite immediate efforts, when forest officials responded, they could only recover the girl's half-eaten remains.

The lioness believed to have committed the attack has since been captured by authorities. They are investigating whether this specific animal was indeed responsible. This incident has raised concerns about human-wildlife interaction in the regions bordering wildlife reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

