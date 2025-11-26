Sweden's A-26 Submarines: Quiet Innovation Under the Baltic Sea

Poland has chosen Sweden to supply three A-26 submarines, also known as Blekinge-class, the largest currently being developed by Saab. Specifically crafted for operations in the Baltic Sea, these submarines boast advanced features tailored for undersea missions.

The A-26 is a conventional, non-nuclear submarine that prides itself on silence and longevity under water. Thanks to its trio of Stirling engines, it can remain submerged for weeks. Although smaller at 66 meters compared to larger Russian or US nuclear submarines, it's ideal for the shallow 60-meter Baltic depths, a region sometimes likened to a 'flooded meadow' by Swedish naval personnel.

A noteworthy feature is its 1.5-meter multi-mission portal, or dive-lock, facilitating the deployment of autonomous vehicles or divers for seabed warfare missions. Initially ordered in 2015 with an expected delivery by 2023, the project faces delays and soaring costs, with the first delivery now set for 2031 and expenses reaching 25 billion crowns.