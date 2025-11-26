Left Menu

Sweden's A-26 Submarines: Quiet Innovation Under the Baltic Sea

Poland selects Sweden's A-26 submarines, designed by Saab, for their unique capabilities suited to the Baltic Sea. These submarines, powered by quiet Stirling engines, are equipped for seabed warfare. Originally ordered in 2015, the delivery has been delayed to 2031 with costs rising to 25 billion crowns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Stockholm | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:29 IST
Sweden's A-26 Submarines: Quiet Innovation Under the Baltic Sea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Poland has chosen Sweden to supply three A-26 submarines, also known as Blekinge-class, the largest currently being developed by Saab. Specifically crafted for operations in the Baltic Sea, these submarines boast advanced features tailored for undersea missions.

The A-26 is a conventional, non-nuclear submarine that prides itself on silence and longevity under water. Thanks to its trio of Stirling engines, it can remain submerged for weeks. Although smaller at 66 meters compared to larger Russian or US nuclear submarines, it's ideal for the shallow 60-meter Baltic depths, a region sometimes likened to a 'flooded meadow' by Swedish naval personnel.

A noteworthy feature is its 1.5-meter multi-mission portal, or dive-lock, facilitating the deployment of autonomous vehicles or divers for seabed warfare missions. Initially ordered in 2015 with an expected delivery by 2023, the project faces delays and soaring costs, with the first delivery now set for 2031 and expenses reaching 25 billion crowns.

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expans...

 India
2
Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

 India
3
Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

 India
4
UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025