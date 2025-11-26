Left Menu

India's Leap into High-Tech: Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced initiatives to bolster India's manufacturing and infrastructure sectors. The Union Cabinet approved creating an integrated ecosystem for making Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets. Additionally, major transportation projects in Maharashtra and Gujarat, including Pune Metro expansion, were greenlit, enhancing connectivity and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 21:51 IST
India's Leap into High-Tech: Rare Earth Magnet Manufacturing Boost
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced transformative measures to enhance India's manufacturing and infrastructure capabilities. On Wednesday, he revealed the Union Cabinet's approval for establishing an ecosystem to produce Sintered Rare Earth Permanent Magnets, reducing import dependency in high-tech sectors like electric vehicles and aerospace.

Modi emphasized the initiative's focus on building domestic capacities and promoting green technologies. Beyond manufacturing, cabinet decisions on two multi-tracking railway projects across Maharashtra and Gujarat aim to significantly upgrade rail infrastructure, ensuring improved mobility and logistics efficiency.

The prime minister also highlighted the expansion of Pune Metro's Phase-2, covering Lines 4 and 4A. This expansion is set to boost Pune's public transport network, promising faster commutes and positioning the city as a hub for growth and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expansion, and Luxury Markets

Financial Giants: Unveiling Strategic Moves in Agri-Finance, Refinery Expans...

 India
2
Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

Communal Controversy: BJP Faces Criticism Over MBBS Admission Row

 India
3
Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

Ruling Party Official Arrested in Ganja Bust

 India
4
UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

UK Eases Oil Licenses Amidst Ongoing Windfall Tax Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025