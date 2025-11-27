Fed's Beige Book Highlights Labor Market Weakness Amid Economic Stagnation

The Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book report reveals that U.S. economic activity has remained largely unchanged recently, with noticeable weaknesses in the labor market. The report highlights that employment demand has decreased in about half of the 12 Federal Reserve districts, with consumer spending also on the decline.

The data, collected two weeks before each Federal Reserve policy meeting, provides essential insights into economic conditions, especially crucial in light of the recent government shutdown's impact on official statistics. The Beige Book's findings suggest that while new claims for unemployment benefits have decreased, long-term unemployment remains a challenge.

Amid these economic signals, the futures markets are indicating a high chance of another interest rate cut in the upcoming December meeting. This potential decision reflects ongoing debates among Federal Reserve policymakers, with opinions divided between protecting the job market and managing inflation risks.

