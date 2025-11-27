Moldova summoned Russia's ambassador on Wednesday following unauthorized drone entries into its airspace, asserting that Moscow should prevent recurrence. The Moldovan government's stance is that this incident signifies a dire breach of national and regional sovereignty.

Ambassador Oleg Ozerov disputed the claims, suggesting potential ulterior motives aimed at worsening the already fragile Moscow-Chisinau relations. This echoes Moldova's accusations against Russia for destabilizing the region, given Moldova's pro-European government and stance on Ukraine's invasion.

Six Russian drones were reportedly sighted on Tuesday with notable incidents occurring near Floresti and involving the probe of Romanian airspace. NATO fighter jets had to be deployed for one such incursion, heightening the geopolitical tensions surrounding these drone operations.

