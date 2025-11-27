International Space Station Welcomes US-Russian Crew

A multinational crew, featuring NASA's Chris Williams and Russian counterparts Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, has embarked on a mission to the International Space Station.

The crew lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in a Soyuz rocket, marking another chapter in international space collaboration.

Expected to dock with the space station in approximately three hours, the crew will undertake an eight-month stay, continuing vital research and fostering global partnerships in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)