International Space Station Welcomes US-Russian Crew
A US-Russian crew consisting of NASA astronaut Chris Williams and Russian cosmonauts Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov launched on Thursday to the International Space Station. Departing from Kazakhstan's Baikonur facility, they will spend about eight months aboard. Their Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft is scheduled to dock three hours after liftoff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A multinational crew, featuring NASA's Chris Williams and Russian counterparts Sergei Mikaev and Sergei Kud-Sverchkov, has embarked on a mission to the International Space Station.
The crew lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in a Soyuz rocket, marking another chapter in international space collaboration.
Expected to dock with the space station in approximately three hours, the crew will undertake an eight-month stay, continuing vital research and fostering global partnerships in space exploration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement