From Popemobiles to Conservation: Global Stories in Focus
This week, Reuters highlights global stories from a mobile clinic in Gaza and Kazakh collector preserving Soviet tape recorders, to Cuban scientists preserving ancient fish species. Other stories include Lebanese Christians anticipating a papal visit, Southeast Asia facing toxic mine challenges, and Thanksgiving travel disruptions due to a US government shutdown.
This week, Reuters journalists showcase a diverse range of global stories, shedding light on significant issues and captivating human-interest angles.
In Bethlehem, an old popemobile is being repurposed as a mobile clinic to aid Palestinian children in Gaza, while in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a collector safeguards Soviet-era tape recorders, preserving a piece of musical history. Meanwhile, Cuban scientists are urgently working to save the manjuari fish from extinction in a mosquito-ridden lagoon.
Elsewhere, Christians in Lebanon's Rmeich town hope for peace from an upcoming papal visit, and Southeast Asia grapples with the dangers of toxic mine-related pollution. Lastly, a US government shutdown disrupts the anticipated Thanksgiving air travel for many Americans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
