From Popemobiles to Conservation: Global Stories in Focus

This week, Reuters journalists showcase a diverse range of global stories, shedding light on significant issues and captivating human-interest angles.

In Bethlehem, an old popemobile is being repurposed as a mobile clinic to aid Palestinian children in Gaza, while in Almaty, Kazakhstan, a collector safeguards Soviet-era tape recorders, preserving a piece of musical history. Meanwhile, Cuban scientists are urgently working to save the manjuari fish from extinction in a mosquito-ridden lagoon.

Elsewhere, Christians in Lebanon's Rmeich town hope for peace from an upcoming papal visit, and Southeast Asia grapples with the dangers of toxic mine-related pollution. Lastly, a US government shutdown disrupts the anticipated Thanksgiving air travel for many Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)