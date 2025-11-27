Left Menu

Devastation in Sumatra: Cyclone Triggers Deadly Floods and Landslides

A rare tropical cyclone hit Indonesia's Sumatra island, causing floods and landslides that have killed at least 61 people, with more feared dead. Thousands have been evacuated as rescuers rush to save stranded residents and deliver aid using helicopters amidst destroyed communication infrastructure.

27-11-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations intensified on Indonesia's Sumatra island after a rare tropical cyclone triggered massive floods and landslides, killing at least 61 people. The catastrophe forced thousands to evacuate as rescuers rushed to save stranded residents from the fast-flowing muddy waters inundating homes.

The cyclone hit the western-most area of the Indonesian archipelago, affecting the Malacca Strait and regions beyond. Rescue operations were severely hampered by landslides that cut off roads and destroyed communications infrastructure, leaving 100 individuals still unaccounted for, as stated by the country's disaster mitigation agency.

Authorities fear the death toll may rise as the rain continues to drench the region. Rescue teams used helicopters to deliver aid and supplies to isolated areas. Illegal logging and land clearing for palm plantations were cited by local officials as exacerbating the disaster's impact, with similar weather-related crises also hitting Thailand and Malaysia.

