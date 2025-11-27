Left Menu

Leopard Sightings Stir Panic in Jaipur Suburbs

Residents of Shastri Nagar and nearby localities in Jaipur are gripped with fear after a leopard was spotted for the second consecutive day. CCTV footage showed the animal in Kalyan Colony and Sikar House areas. Despite intensive searches by the forest department, the leopard remains elusive.

Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2025 19:58 IST
Leopard Sightings Stir Panic in Jaipur Suburbs
In Jaipur, panic has taken hold in Shastri Nagar and surrounding areas after a leopard was seen for a second day. CCTV evidence showed the big cat venturing across roads and rooftops in the Kalyan Colony and Sikar House regions, intensifying concerns over leopard incursions in the city.

Forest department teams have undertaken extensive search operations in an effort to trace the leopard, which remains at large. The department launched the search soon after the footage appeared, suspecting the leopard migrated from the nearby Nahargarh forest.

Previous incidents reveal leopards have previously prowled urban locations, including a high-security zone and residential areas close to forest fringes. Experts attribute these frequent sightings to a booming leopard population and diminishing prey in natural habitats.

