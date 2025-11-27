Invasion of the Borers: A Threat to Dindori's Sal Forests

In a grave environmental concern, around 5,000 sal trees in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district are under threat from a massive infestation of borer insects. The affected trees are located in four forest ranges along the Chhattisgarh border, with officials planning to cut them down to curb the spread.

Dr Neelu Singh, acting director at the Tropical Forest Research Institute, confirmed that borer infections were causing the trees to die. The last similar outbreak was noted 18 to 19 years ago in Madhya Pradesh. Experts assert that felling is the currently viable method to manage this pest.

Coupe felling, a routine procedure to manage forest health, is being deployed with a focus on severely infested trees. Forest official Surendra Singh Jatav reported that the impact is reminiscent of a severe infestation 30 years ago. Local voices highlight the importance of preserving these forests for their ecological and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)