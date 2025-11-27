Europe's Space Ambitions Soar with Boosted ESA Budget

The European Space Agency (ESA) announced on Thursday a significant budget increase to about 22.1 billion euros over the next three years. This decision, declared ahead of the agency's two-day conference in Bremen, Germany, reflects Europe's determination to stay competitive in the global space race.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher emphasized the urgency of the investment, underscoring risks of lagging behind if financial commitments were not elevated. Germany, a major contributor, pledged to raise its contributions to over 5 billion euros, up from a previous 3.5 billion.

Furthermore, discussions included aspirations for European astronauts to partake in NASA's Artemis lunar mission. ESA also announced a letter of intent with Norway to establish a new Arctic Space Centre. The agency believes that Arctic-based technologies can aid in climate monitoring, civil safety, and energy management.