Unraveling the Feline Journey: How Domestic Cats Conquered Europe
A recent genome study reveals that domestic cats were introduced to Europe from North Africa around 2,000 years ago during early Roman times. The findings challenge previous theories of cat domestication being linked to ancient farmers and highlight the integral role cats played in human societies.
A groundbreaking genome study has traced the timeline of domestic cats' introduction to Europe from North Africa, revealing they arrived around 2,000 years ago during Roman times. This research challenges earlier theories of domestication linked to ancient farmers.
Using genetic data from feline remains spanning Europe and the Near East, the study analyzed 225 bones, dating from 10,000 years ago to the 19th century, uncovering that early European cat remains belonged to wildcats rather than domesticated breeds. The findings suggest multiple regions contributed to the domestication process rather than a single core area.
The study underscores the significant impact cats had on human societies, from being effective mouse hunters on grain ships to holding religious and symbolic importance in ancient cultures. While the research outlines the introduction of cats to Europe, it leaves open questions about initial feline domestication.
ALSO READ
Leonardo Unveils ‘Michelangelo Dome’ for Europe's Enhanced Air Defence
European Markets Steady Amid Takeover Buzz and Rate Cut Hopes
Europe's Space Ambitions Soar with Boosted ESA Budget
Europe Ramps Up Space Budget by 30% to Compete Globally
Bulls Charge Ahead: European Stocks Edge Up Amid Rate Cut Hopes