Unraveling the Feline Journey: How Domestic Cats Conquered Europe

A groundbreaking genome study has traced the timeline of domestic cats' introduction to Europe from North Africa, revealing they arrived around 2,000 years ago during Roman times. This research challenges earlier theories of domestication linked to ancient farmers.

Using genetic data from feline remains spanning Europe and the Near East, the study analyzed 225 bones, dating from 10,000 years ago to the 19th century, uncovering that early European cat remains belonged to wildcats rather than domesticated breeds. The findings suggest multiple regions contributed to the domestication process rather than a single core area.

The study underscores the significant impact cats had on human societies, from being effective mouse hunters on grain ships to holding religious and symbolic importance in ancient cultures. While the research outlines the introduction of cats to Europe, it leaves open questions about initial feline domestication.