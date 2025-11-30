Left Menu

Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Sri Lanka's Struggles in the Eye of the Storm

Cyclone Ditwah's devastating impact on Sri Lanka continues as death tolls rise, with thousands displaced amid severe flooding. Efforts to rescue and provide relief to affected residents are ongoing across the nation. The cyclone has caused widespread damage, including infrastructural ruins, and its effects have also been felt in other Southeast Asian nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:17 IST
Cyclone Ditwah's Aftermath: Sri Lanka's Struggles in the Eye of the Storm

Authorities in Sri Lanka reported a staggering rise in the death toll from Cyclone Ditwah, which has reached 212, with 218 individuals still unaccounted for. The severe weather conditions have resulted in breached dams and ongoing rescue operations that have extended into a fourth day.

The Disaster Management Centre disclosed that approximately one million citizens are facing the dire consequences of heavy rainfall and flooding. The natural calamity forced close to 200,000 people into makeshift shelters across the country. Intense rain last Thursday initiated landslides and submerged entire towns, severely impacting the hilly Central region.

Despite relentless efforts from over 24,000 military personnel, including the air force, countless families remain stranded. In Colombo, one of the worst-affected locations, the waiting game for adequate aid continues as locals seek essential supplies. Flood waters are anticipated to recede within three days, and restoration of utilities is underway amidst the devastation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

