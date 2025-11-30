Cyclone Ditwah to Drench Andhra: High Alerts Issued

Cyclone Ditwah is poised to bring significant rainfall to several districts in Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, the cyclone is expected to track along the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline, amplifying rainfall in Andhra Pradesh.

With winds potentially gusting up to 70 kmph in certain areas, especially in the South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions, government officials have called for heightened vigilance. Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anita and Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar have both overseen preparations to mitigate the cyclone's impact, emphasizing quick response and restoration efforts.

Measures are underway with district collectors activating rehabilitation centers and setting up control rooms. Officials have been instructed to clear debris and ensure power supply continuity, drawing lessons from past cyclonic incidences to safeguard against the adverse effects of Cyclone Ditwah.

(With inputs from agencies.)